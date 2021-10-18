

Berger inaugurates Experience Zone at Pabna

The franchised outlet has been recently inaugurated under the dealer Chowdhury Hardware, in Dilalpur, Pabna (opposite of Pabna fire service), says a press release.

Shabbir Ahmed, Head, Project, Prolinks and Experience Zone, Sabuj Swapan Barua, Divisional Sales Manager, Dewan Mahbubul Hasan, Head, Experience Zone, Md. Mostafizul Karim, Regional Sales Manager, Asaduzzaman, Branch Manager, Rajshahi Sales, and Sayed Shorif Russel, Category Manager, Marketing, were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Shabbir Ahmed, Head, Project, Prolinks and Experience Zone, said, "Choosing the right kind of paint can make all the difference. Whether we are planning ideas for a new house, renovating, or just merely fixing structural flaws, the type of paint used holds an immense amount of significance. To help people with all kinds of paint-related concerns and provide them with one-stop paintings solutions, we at Berger have introduced the new franchised outlet in Pabna."

The primary purpose of Berger Experience Zones is to provide comprehensive painting solutions to a substantial number of consumers throughout the nation. The outlet will provide various services such as hundreds of color shades, vibrant palettes, and all sorts of paint-related requirements. People interested can resolve their queries regarding service requisition cleared by calling their call centre at 08000-123456.





