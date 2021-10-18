Video
Bioscope, MyGP users now enjoy the T20 World Cup Live through Rabbithole

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 285
Business Desk

'ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021' is knocking on the door, while the Cricket fever already started gripping the world. To make the world cup more alive, Rabbithole, the authorized Digital Broadcaster of 'ICC Men's T20 cricket World Cup 2021' from Bangladesh, is providing the opportunity to enjoy all the thrilling matches live at audience's home.
In addition to its own App and portal, country's most popular sports OTT platform - Rabbithole has secured the T20 World Cup live on Bioscope and MyGP app.    
To ensure that everyone can get in on the action of the T20 World Cup 2021, Rabbithole has partnered with Grameenphone (GP) to bring all the matches live to a screen near audience, says a press release.   
Present at the signing ceremony, recently held at GP House in the capital, were: M. Salahuddin Chowdhury, Managing Director; A.S.M. Rafiq Ullah, Chief Executive Officer; Ziauddin Adil, Co-founder  of Rabbithole;  and Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer of Grameenphone; Talal Reza Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Strategy, and Shamiur Rahman Khan, General Manager, Strategic Sourcing of Grameenphone.
With this partnership deal, Rabbithole will be available on Bioscope and MyGP app during the entire T20 World Cup event, and can be accessed through purchasing specific data and combo packs. People can find these data packs easily on GP website and MyGP app. Upon purchasing the data packs, they will be able to experience all the 2021 T20 World Cup matches live on Bioscope & MyGP sports.  
Rabbithole is the authorized Digital Broadcaster from Bangladesh for live-streaming matches of this year's T20 cricket World Cup. This OTT platform started its journey in 2017 through live broadcasting all matches of Bangladesh Cricket team. Since 2018, it has been streaming all types of live matches through its app, YouTube channel 'Rabbitholebd Sports' and portal 'Rabbithole.com'.
On the other hand, Bioscope is Grameenphone's flagship entertainment platform, while MyGP is Grameenphone's one-stop app designed to connect customers to what matters most.


