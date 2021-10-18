Video
Walton becomes title sponsor of Big 2021 grand finale

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255

Walton has become the title sponsor of the grand finale of the Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (Big 2021).
A tripartite agreement was signed among Walton, Idea Project and Windmill Advertising in the capital Wednesday.
Abul Kalam Ahsanul Azad, the national consultant of Idea Project, Liakat Ali, deputy managing director of Walton DG-Tech Industries, Sabbir Rahman Tamim, managing director and chief executive officer of Windmill Advertising, signed the agreement.
On the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Idea Project of the ICT division arranged the competition on a virtual platform for startups and innovators.
The competition welcomed more than 7,000 startups from all over the country and 255 startups from abroad. Of them, 75 local startups were selected in two rounds.
Thirty-six startups will be selected as the winners in the final round of the competition. Each startup will receive a grant of Tk10 lakh. And the best of them in the grand finale will get the special award of "Bangabandhu Innovation Grant 2021 (Big)" and the prize of $1 lakh.    -UNB


