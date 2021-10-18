Video
Tax fair shunned this year but taxpayers to get all facilities at local tax zones

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 294

Considering the coronavirus situation, tax fair is not going to be held this year but facilities are going to be increased at every tax zone so that taxpayers can get all types of facilities like tax fair.
Taxpayers will get tax related services in the tax zones like the tax fair environment throughout the month of November.
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has already instructed the tax authorities to create conducive environment for taxpayers as the taxpayers can go to their respective tax zones and file their returns.
In this regard, NBR's income tax policy member Md Alamgir Hossain told BSS, "Considering the COVID-19 situation, this time there is no tax fair. But the facilities will be increased as taxpayers can go to their respective tax zones and file their returns."
`A fair environment is being created in every tax zones ', he added. NBR has been organizing tax fairs every year since 2010 and tax fairs have become popular among the taxpayers.
But due to the Coronavirus situation, tax fair was not held last year and for the same reason, it is not going to be organized this year either.
In South Asia, only in Bangladesh, such tax fairs are organized for taxpayers. A total of 6 lakh 55 thousand taxpayers submitted annual returns in the tax fair of 2019. About 25 lakh of returns were submitted that year.    -BSS


