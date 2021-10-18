

DIFE IG inspects EPZ for first time

Inspector General of the DIFE Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed inspected factories on October 14 and 16, said a press release on Sunday.

The Inspector General of DIFE inspected two local factories and two foreign factories at Uttara EPZ situated at Syedpur in Nilphamari District.

On October 14, the IG inspected Section Seven International Limited and Mazen (Bangladesh) Industries Limited. On October 16, he also inspected Deshbandhu Textile Mills Limited and Ventura Leatherware MFY (BD) Limited.

During his visit to EPZ, he exchanged views with the managing authorities of the factories and visited EPZ's medical centers, security barracks, school and college.

In 1983, EPZ started its operation for the first time in Bangladesh. Since then, it has not been possible to inspect EPZ-listed factories officially through the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments. -BSS





