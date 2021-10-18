Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 October, 2021, 9:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DIFE IG inspects EPZ for first time

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 376

DIFE IG inspects EPZ for first time

DIFE IG inspects EPZ for first time

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE), for the first time, inspected Factories under the jurisdiction of Export Processing Zone (EPZ).
Inspector General of the DIFE Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed inspected factories on October 14 and 16, said a press release on Sunday.
The Inspector General of DIFE inspected two local factories and two foreign factories at Uttara EPZ situated at Syedpur in Nilphamari District.
On October 14, the IG inspected Section Seven International Limited and Mazen (Bangladesh) Industries Limited. On October 16, he also inspected Deshbandhu Textile Mills Limited and Ventura Leatherware MFY (BD) Limited.
During his visit to EPZ, he exchanged views with the managing authorities of the factories and visited EPZ's medical centers, security barracks, school and college.
In 1983, EPZ started its operation for the first time in Bangladesh. Since then, it has not been possible to inspect EPZ-listed factories officially through the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank launches 5 agent banking outlets
SIBL holds 3rd quarter business conference
Banking Events
Metal prices surge as energy costs soar
Bangladesh Finance Ltd inks deal with Adorsho Pranisheba
Covid-19: India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capacity
ICB Asset Management holds its 21st AGM
Speakers for electrical appliances to ensure optimal energy usage


Latest News
DCCI urges Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh
Court indicts ex-Rajuk chairman, three others over FR Tower fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
First ever Sheikh Russel Day observed
Nagad users’ getting Tk 1,000 cashback in Rangs products
COP26: Fashion Open, British Council to launch studio events, workshops
SCC ties up with edotco for its smart city initiatives
Woman electrocuted in Sirajganj
Woman killed in road accident
Russia cuts diplomatic ties with NATO in latest row
Most Read News
Members of the Army in coordination with the 66th Infantry Division of Ranpur area
This handout picture taken and released on October 16 by the Bali
RU dorms reopen today
Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing
17 US missionaries, family kidnapped in Haiti
Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building
Facebook abounds with ‘leaked question papers’
IS claims deadly suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Decentralization is needed to save Dhaka
Malek Ukil: An uncompromising leader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft