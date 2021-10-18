Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 October, 2021, 9:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BSEC finds involvement of 9 companies in share price manipulation

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263

The probe committee, formed by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, has primarily found the involvement of nine companies in the recent share market price manipulation.
"Further investigation is underway. The matter is thoroughly being scrutinized, and the people concerned will be called to be present before the investigation committee, if necessary," said BSEC spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim on Saturday.
According to BSEC, the companies are: Fu-Wang Ceramics Industry Ltd, Beacon Pharmaceuticals Limited and Anwar Galvanizing Limited in the engineering sector; Paper Processing & Packaging Ltd, National Feed Mill Ltd, Dhaka Dying, GBB Power Limited in the energy sector, and Emerald Oil Industries Ltd and Bangladesh National Insurance.
BSEC formed the four-member inquiry committee, headed by its director Sheikh Mahbubur Rahman on August 30 to look into the recent abnormal hike in share prices of some particular companies.
The other members of the committee are assistant director of BSEC Ziaur Rahman, Deputy General Manager of Dhaka Stock Exchange Shafiqul Islam Bhuiyan and chief of Central Deposetory Bangladesh Ltd (CDBL) Moinul Hoque.
The committee was asked to submit its report within 60 days.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank launches 5 agent banking outlets
SIBL holds 3rd quarter business conference
Banking Events
Metal prices surge as energy costs soar
Bangladesh Finance Ltd inks deal with Adorsho Pranisheba
Covid-19: India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capacity
ICB Asset Management holds its 21st AGM
Speakers for electrical appliances to ensure optimal energy usage


Latest News
DCCI urges Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh
Court indicts ex-Rajuk chairman, three others over FR Tower fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
First ever Sheikh Russel Day observed
Nagad users’ getting Tk 1,000 cashback in Rangs products
COP26: Fashion Open, British Council to launch studio events, workshops
SCC ties up with edotco for its smart city initiatives
Woman electrocuted in Sirajganj
Woman killed in road accident
Russia cuts diplomatic ties with NATO in latest row
Most Read News
Members of the Army in coordination with the 66th Infantry Division of Ranpur area
This handout picture taken and released on October 16 by the Bali
RU dorms reopen today
Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing
17 US missionaries, family kidnapped in Haiti
Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building
Facebook abounds with ‘leaked question papers’
IS claims deadly suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Decentralization is needed to save Dhaka
Malek Ukil: An uncompromising leader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft