CCGP approves 660MW power plant at Munshiganj

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved eight proposals, including setting up of a 660-megawatt power plant at Gazaria upazila of Munshiganj to meet the country's ever growing electricity demand.

The approval came from CCGP meeting held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Sunday.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said CCGP has approved the proposal of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to build the gas or LNG-based combined cycle power plant at Meghnaghat area of the upazila which will supply electricity to national grid for 22 years.

He informed that consortium - Edra Power Holdings Sdn Bhd, Malaysia and Winnievision Power Ltd, Bangladesh- placed the proposal to implement the project.

Arefin said the meeting also approved another proposal of BPDB to extend an existing contract for five years (17/03/2021 to 16/06/2026) to import 160 MW power from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN) of Tripura, India.

As per approval, he said, the tariff will be Taka 7.13852 per kilowatt hour and about Taka 4,188.78 crore will have to be paid in five years.

He informed that the meeting also approved the proposal of procuring 30,000 metric tons of bagged granular urea fertilizer from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO).

The meeting also approved the proposals of 30,000 metric tons bulk granular urea fertilizer import from Muntajat, Qatar and 30,000 metric tons bulk granular urea fertilizer import from Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) through the national agreement.

He said the meeting also approved the proposal of procuring 20 lakh Novel Corona Virus RT-qPCR Diagnostic kits under three lots from Sterling Multi Technologies Ltd, Dhaka, OMC(Pvt) Ltd. Dhaka and G.S Biotech, Narayanganj with a cost of Taka 117.41 crore. He mentioned that the CCGP also approved the proposal of procuring two bollard pool tugboats and necessary equipment and services from the Khulna Shipyard Limited with a cost of Taka 131.73 crore.

He said the committee approved the proposal for printing, binding and supply of free textbooks in five lots of Bengali and English versions for the primary level (3rd, 4th and 5th class) from Press Line Limited, Dhaka, Letter n Colour, Dhaka and Sedna Printing Press and Publications, Dhaka with a cost of Taka 8.06 crore. -BSS













