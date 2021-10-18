Increased audit, inspection of factories show RMG export to US growing: Study report

Bangladesh apparel sector is likely to see a surge in export orders as major US brands increased audit and inspection of factories with growing orders for Bangladesh RMG sector rising by 108 per cent in September compared with the corresponding month of 2019, a Quality Inspection Management report (QIMA) said.

Production in Vietnam was hit hard by the Covid pandemic and buyers shifted orders to neighbouring countries, it said. QIMA, a leading provider of supply chain compliance solutions, in its quarter 4, 2021 barometer published on October 12 said inspection and audit demand from US brands in the third quarter of 2021 grew by 49 per cent compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

Bangladesh also saw demand for inspections and audits with orders from US-based brands up 88 per cent in August compared with that in the same month in 2019, the report titled 'Can South Asia Sourcing Save the Holiday Season from Supply Chain Chaos?' said.

It also found that after being hit hard by Covid-19 earlier in the year, India saw inspection and audit volumes surge by 67 per cent in the third quarter of 2021 compared with that in the pre-pandemic period. Demand was particularly strong among US-based buyers, with September demand more than doubling from 2019 levels, the report said.

'Vietnam, previously a winner of the US-China trade war benefit and a success story on virus containment, has suffered a dramatic downhill in the third quarter of 2021, with Covid Delta cases surging and lockdowns putting severe constraints on business,' it said.

'Increasing demand for inspection and audit by the global buyers in Bangladesh RMG sector indicates that export orders are increasing,' Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), told The Daily Observer on Sunday.

He said Bangladesh RMG sector has received orders from a number of new buyers in recent times and every new buyer or brand conduct audit in the factories before placing orders, he said.

Faruque said existing buyers, who have been doing business for long, also conduct inspection. The BGMEA president said the sector received most of the inspection demand from the US buyers who were shifting their orders from Vietnam and China.

The QIMA data showed that compared with pre-pandemic 2019, inspection and audit demand in Vietnam declined by 36.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2021 and in a country where garment and footwear make up majority of the exports, over one-third of apparel factories remained temporarily closed for weeks.

With Southeast Asia's sourcing markets buffeted by on-going disruptions, there is plenty to indicate that the western buyers may be reversing their supply chain shifts of recent years by returning to China.

In September, China's power cuts resulting from energy shortages stalled the pace of manufacturing, and QIMA data reflected a notable slowdown of China sourcing across multiple product categories, including goods in especially high demand for holidays, such as electronics, toys and home wares.

'As we rapidly approach a peak holiday season hindered by unprecedented supply chain chaos, it will be interesting to see if India and Bangladesh can continue to pick up the sourcing shortfall to meet growing demand as western economies emerge from retail hibernation,' the QIMA report observed.













