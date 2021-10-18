Week-long Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit from Oct 26



Ministry of Commerce and DCCI jointly organized a press briefing at DCCI Auditorium on Sunday, where Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present as the chief guest.

To celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence of Bangladesh, Ministry of Commerce and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) are going to host the international virtual Summit.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to present virtually as the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony of the summit.

In this connection, to share the preparation and objectives of the summit, the Ministry of Commerce and DCCI jointly organized a press briefing at DCCI Auditorium on Sunday, where Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present as the chief guest.

Tipu Munshi said that this summit is a remarkable example of the PPP model which will help Bangladesh to showcase and take necessary measures in formulating news policies for a developed economy.

He added that, in recent years Bangladesh made remarkable progress especially in electricity generation and infrastructure development which is an added advantage to attract foreign trade and investment.

The commerce minister said his ministry is relentlessly working to sign FTAs and PTAs with potential countries to tackle the challenges after the LDC graduation of Bangladesh.

He hoped that Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021 will be a great platform to connect the traders and investors from around the world.

Tipu Munshi said that our export is mainly dependable on RMG and it is high time for us to work on other potential sectors to expand our export market and diversify our products as well.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman gave a multimedia presentation on the summit and mentioned that this week-long investment summit includes nine sectors underscoring critical enablers and avenues of the economy, demanding massive investments especially in Infrastructure (Physical, logistics and Energy), IT/ITES & FINTECH, Leather goods, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Light Engineering, Plastic products, Agro and Food Processing, Jute and Textiles and FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods) and retail business.

He also said that 552 companies from 38 countries along with Bangladesh of five continents will participate in 450 business to business (B2B) match-making sessions, which will help to explore new business opportunities and attract FDI in Bangladesh.

Moreover, he informed that six webinars on different trade and investment related issues will be organized, where representatives from the business community, experts from local and international and Policy makers will participate to put their insights on these issues.

DCCI President opined that this virtual summit will showcase Bangladesh's preparedness during the COVID-19 pandemic to the investors and entrepreneurs.

DCCI Senior Vice President N K A Mobin, Vice President Monowar Hossain, members of the DCCI Board of Directors and high officials from the ministry of commerce were present during the event.













