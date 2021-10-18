Nakla-Sirajganj road to be upgraded into four-lane regional highway

Expenditure of Nalka-Sirajganj road development is increasing by Tk 63.3 crore. Its implementation duration is also increasing by two years. A proposal titled 'Upgradation of Sirajganj city part of Nalka-Sirajganj regional highway to four lanes and upgrading the remaining part to two lanes' has been sent to Planning Commission.

The original cost of the project was Tk 264.26 crore but it was later increased by Tk 63.3 crore to stands at Tk 328.29 crore now. Till June this year, Tk 224.56 crore has been spent which is 74.98 per cent of the approved project expenditure and 91.59 per cent of actual progress.

If the project is implemented, 8.54 km road will be upgraded to four lanes. Concerned people hope that a safe, cost-effective and improved communication system will be established by upgrading the remaining 14.90 km road to two lanes.

The Planning Commission sources said that a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) was held on May 6 after receiving the project proposal from the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges. It was recommended to present the project before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) complying with the changes.

Once approved, the Department of Roads and Public Works will implement the project by June 2022.

The changes in the project have been proposed to reduce the land from 7.1 acres to 2.57 acres and acquire 4.533 acres of land. The widening and strengthening of various parts of the road and surfacing are just right and the cost has therefore increased and decreased in some places.

Although the reinforcement and surfacing in various parts of the existing road is good, the cost at some parts has increased in favor of these parts. At the same time, the expenditure on bridge construction sector has decreased by Tk 1.70 crore and expenditure on rigid pavement sector has increased by Tk 57.33 lakh. That is why the project has to be revised.

According to project proposal, Sirajganj city section of the Nalka-Sirajganj-Saidabad regional highway (from Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College to Wapda junction) will be upgraded to four lanes and the remaining two lanes will be upgraded over a total of 21.64 km.

Of this, 8.54 km road from Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College in Sirajganj city part to Wapda junction will be upgraded to four lanes and the remaining 14.90 km to two lanes.

For this, the proposed project was taken up for implementation from 1st July 2017 to 30th June 2020 at an estimated cost of Tk 264.28 crore with government funding. It was approved by ECNEC on 29 August 2017. The duration of the project was later extended till June 30 this year without any increase in cost.

According to new land acquisition policy, the first revised project proposal has been sent to the Planning Commission for implementation by 2022 at an estimated cost of Tk 329. Mamunur Rashid, member Physical Infrastructure Division of the Planning Commission said, the project will strengthen the communication system.



















