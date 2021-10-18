Video
Monday, 18 October, 2021
Home Countryside

Call to stop poaching birds in Natore

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Oct 17: Members of Rajshahi Wild Animal Management and Natural Protection Department asked people to stop poaching birds considering the natural balance in the country.
In this connection, the department arranged a procession and discussion meeting in the auditorium of Singra Pourashabha in Natore recently.
The procession paraded main roads in Pourashabha with banner and festoon.
Speakers at the discussion said, a section of people is still poaching birds defying the rules of saving the natural balance. It is harmful to man and the nature, they added.
They further said, widespread support from the people of all walks of life is necessary for ensuring safe habitat for birds.
A total 10 herons were released in the sky. These were seized by poachers Chalan Beel area under Singra.



