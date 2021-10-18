Covid-19: Three more people die at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, Oct 17: Three more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

Some 80 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 192 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 15 more people have tested positive for the virus in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning. With this, the total virus cases rose to 98,747 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Sunday.

He said a total of 1,667 people have died of the virus in the division.

Among the total infected, 94,676 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 19 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.







