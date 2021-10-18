Three found dead in three districts

Three people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Chuadanga, Bagerhat and Natore, in two days.

CHUADANGA: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from his residence in Jibannagar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shamser Ali, 45, son of Mallik Mondal, a resident of Dhanno Khola Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shamser Ali lived in his house alone since about a year following a family feud.

However, locals did not see or hear him for the last two days.

They, later, informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police rushed in, broke the door of the house, and found the half-decomposed body of Shomser Ali hanging with an electric wire from the ceiling at around 7pm.

After recovery, police handed over the body to the deceased's family members without autopsy as there was no complaint lodged.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jibannagar Police Station (PS) Abdul Khaleq confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

BAGERHAT: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from a residential hotel in the district town on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Nazma Begum alias Nasima, 32, daughter of Walid Mia of Tribeni Village in Shailakupa Upazila of Jhenidah District.

Police sources said Nazma Begum and one Rubel Hossain, 40, rented a room in a residential hotel at Rahat Mor in the district town on Friday afternoon introducing themselves as a married couple.

However, Rubel went out of the room on Saturday morning to bring breakfast.

When he returned at around 11am, he saw the room was locked from inside.

As Nazma did not respond, he called the hotel authorities.

Later, police rushed in, broke the door of the room, and found the body of Nazma hanging with a scarf from the ceiling.

After recovery, police sent the body to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police detained Rubel Hossain for questioning.

Bagerhat Model PS OC KM Azizul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

NATORE: Police recovered the body of a grocery shop owner from his residence in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzak alias Kalu, 40, son of Abdul Hamid, a resident of Mominpur Village in the upazila. He was a grocery shop owner by profession.

Naldanga PS OC Md Shafiqul Islam said Abdur Razzak and his wife Salma Begum went to sleep at night after finishing their meal.

Later, Salma Begum suddenly began to shout saying that her husband died.

Hearing the scream, neighbours rushed in, found the body of Abdur Razzak, and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police, however, detained Salma Begum, her son Hridoy and two brothers of Abdur Razzak for questioning in this connection, the OC added.





