Monday, 18 October, 2021, 9:33 PM
Home Countryside

2 electrocuted in two districts

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230
Our Correspondents

Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Bogura, in four days.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: An elderly man was electrocuted in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
Deceased Anichal Haque, 65, son of late Joynal Abedin, was a resident of Ward No. 4 under Charpata Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Anichal climbed up a betel nut tree nearby the house at around 2pm.
At one stage, he came in contact with a live electric wire there, which left him critically injured.
The family members rushed him to Bhola Sadar General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
BOGURA: A teenage boy was electrocuted in the district town on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abir Hossain Akash, 18, son of Belal Hossain, a resident of Malgram Jiladar Para in the town. He was an university applicant this year.
The deceased's uncle Shamim Hossain said Abir came in contact with a live electric wire at around 10am while he along with his friends was catching fishes in a ditch in Malgram area, which left him critically injured.
Injured Abir was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.


