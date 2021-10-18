2 electrocuted in two districts

Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Bogura, in four days.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: An elderly man was electrocuted in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Anichal Haque, 65, son of late Joynal Abedin, was a resident of Ward No. 4 under Charpata Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Anichal climbed up a betel nut tree nearby the house at around 2pm.

At one stage, he came in contact with a live electric wire there, which left him critically injured.

The family members rushed him to Bhola Sadar General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

BOGURA: A teenage boy was electrocuted in the district town on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abir Hossain Akash, 18, son of Belal Hossain, a resident of Malgram Jiladar Para in the town. He was an university applicant this year.

The deceased's uncle Shamim Hossain said Abir came in contact with a live electric wire at around 10am while he along with his friends was catching fishes in a ditch in Malgram area, which left him critically injured.

Injured Abir was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.





