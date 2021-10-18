Thrust on improving hygiene system to build disease-free society



A discussion meeting held in the DC office conference room in Joypurhat Town on Sunday to mark the National Sanitation Month and Global Handwashing Day-2021. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day was "Future is at Hand-let's Move Forward Together."

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Kishoreganj and Joypurhat.

GAIBANDHA: On the occasion, the district administration and Department of Public Health and Engineering (DPHE) jointly organized different programmes in the town in cooperation with a number of non-government organizations including SKS Foundation, Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), BDRCS, Gaindha unit, Swiss Red Cross, RDRS Bangladesh, Friendship, BRAC and ICCO Cooperation of the Netherlands.

A handwashing exhibition was held on the District Collectorate Office premises in the town at around 11am.

Gaibandha Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin formally inaugurated the National Sanitation Month there as chief guest.

Later, a discussion meeting was organized in the DC office conference room in the town.

DC Abdul Matin was present as chief guest while Executive Engineer of DPHE Md Rezwan Hossain presided over the meeting.

Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, Coordinator of SKS Foundation Ashraf Alam and Journalist KM Rezaul Haque, among others, also spoke at the programme.

The speakers, in their speech, underscored the need for creating much awareness among the people particularly chars and river basin dwellers of the district about the use of sanitary latrines, safe drinking water and following hygienic rules for a better and disease-free society.

Washing hands, especially after going to latrine and before eating, and good hygiene practice could reduce the risk of water-borne diseases like diarrhoea, cholera, dysentery, hookworm, and ringworm among the people to a great extent, they said.

DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, said the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken and implemented multifarious activities for the development of public health along with ensuring sanitation facilities after coming to power in 2009.

The DC also sought whole-hearted cooperation of all concerned organizations including NGOs, donor agencies and media to turn the sanitation campaign into a social movement to achieve 100 percent sanitation target in the district in the days of ahead.

People from all walks of life including students, teachers, social workers, NGO activists and journalists took part in the programme.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, the district administration and DPHE jointly organized different programmes in the town.

A discussion meeting was held at the conference room of District Collectorate office in the town.

Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as chief guest while DPHE Executive Engineer Muhammad Moshiur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Additional DC (General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker, District Primary Education Officer Subrata Bonik, Roads & Highway Department Executive Engineer Nitish Barua, Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Mustafizur Rahman, DPHE Assistant Engineer Md Abu Zakaria, Assistant Director of District Social Welfare Department Md Shahidullah, Pakundia Upazila DPHE Sub-Assistant Engineer Md Waliul Hossain, POPI Programme Officer AMF Ahad and Brac Representative Shafiqul Islam, among others, were also present at the programme.

Earlier, a hand washing demonstration was inaugurated on the DC office premises here.

JOYPURHAT: In this connection, the district administration and DPHE jointly organized a discussion meeting in the DC office conference room in the town.

Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam presided over the meeting.

DPHE Executive Engineer Mst Umme Roman Khan Jony, Deputy Director of Local Government Department Ishrat Farzana, CS Dr Wazed Ali, Additional Superintend of Police Md Tariqul Islam, District Awami League General Secretary Zakir Hossain and Panchbibi Municipality Mayor Habibur Rahman Habib, among others, were also present at the programme.

Later, a handwashing demonstration was held on the DC office premises in the town on this occasion.









