Young doc found mysteriously dead in rented city flat

The body of a young doctor was recovered by police from a flat at Nikunja in Dhaka's Khilkhet area on Saturday night.

Deceased Joydeb Kumar Das Debashish, 25, came to Dhaka recently after passing his MBBS from Sylhet Osmani Medical College.

Son of Dilip Chandra Das of South Salanda Kumarpara under Parbatipur Thana in Dinajpur district, Dr Joydeb's body was sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge Munshi Sabbir Ahmed of Khilkhet Police Station, said a number of doctors live in different rented flats of the building in Nikunja residential area.



