New human rights-based approach to nature conservation stressed

Delegates to COP15 began meeting this week to discuss a draft framework that will guide the world's response to a worsening biodiversity crisis.

The long-delayed global biodiversity summit initiated the opening round of negotiations over a new international framework, meant to address the world's biodiversity crisis.

Originally intended to be an in-person event, pandemic concerns and global vaccine inequalities forced the meeting, known as COP15, to be held remotely, and it is now seen as a largely procedural step in advance of a larger face-to-face gathering slated for next spring in Kunming, China.

On the agenda is a planet in disarray, with accelerating species loss and habitat destruction spiraling out of control alongside a worsening climate crisis. Held under the banner of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), a 1992 treaty signed by the entirety of the United Nations - with the notable exception of the US - COP15 has been billed as a crucial opportunity for the world to pull back from the ecological abyss.

As the negotiations kick off, though, civil society groups are saying that to prevent COP15 from becoming another failure, the world has to shift to a new approach of protecting nature. The best way to protect the environment, they say, is to guard the human rights of those who depend on it.

"It's crystal clear," said David Boyd, the UN special rapporteur on human rights and the environment. "That Indigenous-led, rights-based conservation is the only way forward," he added.

On Oct 11, a coalition of 166 civil society organisations and environmentalists released an open letter saying that "environmental policy-making still too often excludes or sidelines human rights." Its signatories called for COP15 delegates and world leaders to take a rights-based approach to the biodiversity crisis rather than one that could force Indigenous and other vulnerable communities to pay the price for the world's overconsumption of resources.

The letter follows a decision taken by the UN last week to recognise access to a "clean, healthy, and sustainable environment" as a human right, as a measure that was initially opposed by the UK and US delegations.

It also echoes a policy brief released in August by Boyd's office outlining a rights-based approach to conservation and condemning the history of evicting Indigenous people from protected areas.

"We've been arguing for some time that a human rights-based approach is essential and that it's a no-brainer," said Helen Tugendhat, program coordinator for environmental governance at Forest Peoples Programme, one of the letter's signatories. "It's been adopted by the UN system as a whole, it's been endorsed by every state in the world, and applying it to a new intergovernmental agreement should be incredibly straightforward."



