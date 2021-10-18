Video
Free speech or hate speech? Netflix at eye of LGBTQ storm

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

LOS ANGELES, Oct 17:  Netflix has been plunged into America's culture wars by a Dave Chappelle comedy special that raises concerns about free speech and censorship but has been slammed by its own employees as transphobic.
In "The Closer," boundary-pushing mega-star Chappelle responds to critics who have accused him of mocking transgender people in the past by asserting that "gender is a fact" and accusing LGBTQ people of being "too sensitive."
"In our country you can shoot and kill" a Black man, "but you'd better not hurt a gay person's feelings," says the stand-up comic, who is Black.    -AFP


