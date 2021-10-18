Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 October, 2021, 9:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UK says will beef up MPs' security after MP killed

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 315

LEIGH-ON-SEA, Oct 17: Britain's interior minister on Sunday said MPs' security would be beefed up, after a lawmaker was stabbed to death as he held a public meeting with constituents, in the second such attack in five years.
Veteran Conservative MP David Amess, 69, was talking with voters at a church in the small town of Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, when he was killed on Friday.
The attack has spread fear among MPs, coming just over five years after the similar killing of Labour MP Jo Cox in the febrile run-up to the Brexit referendum.
Police have said they are investigating "a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism". The investigation is being led by Scotland Yard's Counter Terrorism Command.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered a review of security measures for lawmakers and told Sky News that "we need to close any gaps" in security provision for MPs, whose work includes regular meetings with constituents, called "surgeries".
She said that police and parliamentary authorities were implementing "immediate changes and measures that are actively being put in place, and discussed with MPs".
This includes MPs sharing information on their whereabouts with police. Close protection at surgeries was also "in consideration right now", she added.
The Sunday Telegraph reported that uniformed police were guarding some surgeries following the attack, which prompted calls from some MPs for a pause in face-to-face   meetings.
Police said late on Saturday that detectives had until Friday to question the suspected attacker after he was detained under the Terrorism Act, which allowed them to extend his detention. He has not been charged.
British media, citing unnamed official sources, identified the suspect as Ali Harbi Ali.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK says will beef up MPs' security after MP killed
Coalition 'kills 160' Yemen rebels as Marib battle intensifies
Paris police prefect Didier Lallement pays his respects on the Saint Michel bridge
Sri Lankan flotilla protests against Indian poaching
New chapter in India-Israel relations
Biden govt to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion ban
India fears Taliban fallout in Kashmir
Rahul says 'Will consider' becoming congress chief again at meet


Latest News
DCCI urges Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh
Court indicts ex-Rajuk chairman, three others over FR Tower fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
First ever Sheikh Russel Day observed
Nagad users’ getting Tk 1,000 cashback in Rangs products
COP26: Fashion Open, British Council to launch studio events, workshops
SCC ties up with edotco for its smart city initiatives
Woman electrocuted in Sirajganj
Woman killed in road accident
Russia cuts diplomatic ties with NATO in latest row
Most Read News
Members of the Army in coordination with the 66th Infantry Division of Ranpur area
This handout picture taken and released on October 16 by the Bali
RU dorms reopen today
Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing
17 US missionaries, family kidnapped in Haiti
Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building
Facebook abounds with ‘leaked question papers’
IS claims deadly suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Decentralization is needed to save Dhaka
Malek Ukil: An uncompromising leader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft