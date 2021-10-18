Video
Monday, 18 October, 2021
Coalition 'kills 160' Yemen rebels as Marib battle intensifies

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 387

Oct 26: The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's government says it has killed 160 Houthi rebels in air raids south of the strategic city of Marib, where loyalists say rebels have made advances.
"We carried out 32 strikes in Abdiya over the past 24 hours," the coalition said on Saturday, as cited by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, adding that "11 military vehicles were destroyed and more than 160 terrorist elements         eliminated".
The rebels rarely comment on reported losses and the toll could not be independently verified.
The coalition has said that since Monday, more than 700 rebels have been killed in air attacks in the battle for Marib.
The Houthis began a major push to seize Marib province in February and, after a lull, they have renewed their offensive in recent weeks.
Tens of thousands of people have been displaced in the province this year, nearly 10,000 of them in September alone, according to the United Nations migration agency.
Abdiya lies about 100km (60 miles) from Marib city, the internationally recognised government's last toehold in the north.
Despite the Houthis' losses in recent days, they are now "at the centre of Abdiya district after a four-week siege", a loyalist source told AFP news agency.
The official said rebels had "kidnapped, imprisoned and abused" members of Yemeni tribes who supported the pro-government forces. Hussain al-Bukhaiti, a political analyst aligned with the Houthi movement, told Al Jazeera the rebels continued to advance.    -AL JAZEERA


