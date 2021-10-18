Paris police prefect Didier Lallement pays his respects on the Saint Michel bridge

Video
Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Paris police prefect Didier Lallement (L) pays his respects on the Saint Michel bridge in Paris on October 17        during a ceremony to commemorate the brutal repression of an October 17, 1961 demonstration during which at least 120 Algerians were killed during a protest to support Algerian independence. French President condemned as "inexcusable" a deadly crackdown by Paris police on a 1961 protest by Algerians whose scale was covered up for decades, disappointing activists who hoped for an even stronger recognition of responsibility.    photo : AFP


