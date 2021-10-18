|
Paris police prefect Didier Lallement pays his respects on the Saint Michel bridge
Paris police prefect Didier Lallement (L) pays his respects on the Saint Michel bridge in Paris on October 17 during a ceremony to commemorate the brutal repression of an October 17, 1961 demonstration during which at least 120 Algerians were killed during a protest to support Algerian independence. French President condemned as "inexcusable" a deadly crackdown by Paris police on a 1961 protest by Algerians whose scale was covered up for decades, disappointing activists who hoped for an even stronger recognition of responsibility. photo : AFP