Dravid set to be next India coach

NEW DELHI, OCT 17: Former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid is set to take over as the senior team's head coach after the T20 World Cup, local media reports said Saturday.

The Times of India newspaper quoted an anonymous official at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as saying that the 48-year-old former batting stalwart would be given a two-year contract.

According to the report, Dravid's former teammate Paras Mhambrey will join as the team's bowling coach.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted Saturday that "the rest of the world better beware" if reports of Dravid's appointment were true.

Known as "Mr Dependable" or "The Wall" among Indian cricket fans, Dravid played 164 tests and 344 one-day internationals from 1996 to 2012.

Currently director of the National Cricket Academy in the southern city of Bangalore, he is credited with mentoring many of the young cricketers in the current national team.

Dravid will take charge ahead of the New Zealand series after the T20 World Cup, the Times of India reported.

Current coach Ravi Shastri last month signalled his intention to step down after the tournament, which starts Sunday and runs until November 14. -AFP









