Nazmul Opu puts Dhaka Division on top

Left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam Opu put Dhaka Division on top against Sylhet on the very first day of the Bangabandhu National Cricket League (NCL) at the Sylhet Academy Ground on Sunday.

Opu claimed his first class career-best 6-23 as Dhaka Division took a 74-run lead in a NCL Tier-1 game on day one when 21 wickets were fallen.

Opu wrecked-havoc in Sylhet's batting line up to bowl them out for just 67 in the first innings before Dhaka also found them in wanting but still they put up 176 before being bowled out.

They, however, gained 109-run lead in the first innings after which Sylhet again batted to reach 35-1 at the close of the day. Imtiaz Hossain was batting on 22 while Amit Hasan was on 11.

Shuvagat Hom, who snapped up 3-18 to complement Opu in the first innings, was the only batter to pass half-century on a bowling-friendly wicket. He scored exact 50 in Dhaka's first innings. Wicket-keeper batter Mahidul Islam Ankan made 47.

Meanwhile, in another match of the NCL Tier-1, Rangpur Division compiled 226-8 against defending champions Khulna Division before the bails were drawn for day one at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Jahid Javed was the highest scorer for them with 40 while Mahmudul Hasan made 34. Skipper Naeem Islam added 30. Dhiman Ghosh was batting on 22 with Robiul Haque on 10. -BSS









