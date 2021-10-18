Tanvir six-for highlights Barishal's dominance

Young left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam came up with impressive bowling to keep Barishal Division aloft on the first day of the Bangabandhu National Cricket League (NCL) on Sunday.

In Tier-2 game of NCL, Tanvir returned figures of 6-78 as Barishal Division bowled out Dhaka Metro out for 239 in the first innings on day one at Cox's Bazar Academy ground. At the end of the day, Barishal were 6-1, still trailing by 233 runs.

Metro captain Shadman Islam gave the side a decent start, resisting Tanvir and struck a brilliant 75 but his effort was not complemented by his middle order batters. Lower middle order batter Sharifullah, however, played a knock of 59 as Metro were able to go past 200 runs mark.

Apart from Tanvir's six-wicket haul, pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi ended with 4-43.

In another match of the Tier-2, Chattogram appeared to take the control against Rajshahi Division after finishing the day one on 126-2 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Thanks to offspinner Nayeem Hasan's 4-42, they earlier shot Rajshahi out for 166.

With Yasir Ali batting on 70 alongside Captain Mominul Haque who was on 32, Chattogram's healthy lead looked highly likely. -BSS











