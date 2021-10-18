

Booters back in Dhaka











The booters and officials of the Bangladesh national football team have returned in Dhaka in the afternoon on Sunday from Male, the capital of Maldives, finishing their mission of the 2021 SAFF Championship. Reaching the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the afternoon, the boys left for their families. Among them, the under-23 boys will join the residential camp for the national under-23 football team on Tuesday. Earlier, the boys went to Male on 28 September to play the event. They had a flying start with a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka in the first match and forced India to a 1-1 tie in the second match. Although they were defeated to the Maldives in the third match by 2-0 goals, they still had a chance to play the final yet they experienced a heart-breaking 1-1 draw against Nepal in their last group match which ultimately caused them eliminated from the stage instead of getting the ticket to the final. photo: BFF