Govt pitting two religious groups against each other for political gains: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said the government was taking political advantage by pitting two religious communities against each other.

Fakhrul Islam made the comment at a press conference at the BNP's Paltan party office.

BNP Secretary General said, "Anarchy has taken a dangerous turn in the country due to the anti-people policy of the government and its failure to run the state."

Attacks and vandalism on temples are being organized in different parts of the country including Comilla, Chadpur, Noakhali and Chittagong. The government could not hide its conspiracy. People of the country know who was behind this anarchy, he said.

Referring to the bloody incidents across the country during the Durga Puja festival Fakhrul Islam said the government is taking the lives of ordinary people by putting the two religious communities against each other for political gain.

Mirza Fakhrul also criticized the role of law enforcement agencies in the ongoing situation. He said, "Due to the irresponsibility of the law enforcement agencies and their indifferent role, temples in different areas were attacked and vandalized."