Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 October, 2021, 9:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt pitting two religious groups against each other for political gains: Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 328
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said the government was taking political advantage by pitting two religious communities against each other.
Fakhrul Islam made the comment at a press conference at the BNP's Paltan party office.  
BNP Secretary General said, "Anarchy has taken a dangerous turn in the country due to the anti-people policy of the government and its failure to run the state."
Attacks and vandalism on temples are being organized in different parts of the country including Comilla, Chadpur, Noakhali and Chittagong. The government could not hide its conspiracy. People of the country know who was behind this anarchy, he said.
Referring to the bloody incidents across the country during the Durga Puja festival Fakhrul Islam said the government is taking the lives of ordinary people by putting the two religious communities against each other for political gain.
Mirza Fakhrul also criticized the role of law enforcement agencies in the ongoing situation. He said, "Due to the irresponsibility of the law enforcement agencies and their indifferent role, temples in different areas were attacked and vandalized."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt pitting two religious groups against each other for political gains: Fakhrul
Grand Mosque in Mecca drops social distancing
BNP ‘number one’ patron of communal forces: Quader
DMCH begins admitting general patients from Saturday
RAB makes biggest ICE haul from Jatrabari
Covid-related parenting stress affects kids’ eating habits: Study
Traders asked to complete rice import by Oct 30
Those who mislead centre to face party action: Quader


Latest News
DCCI urges Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh
Court indicts ex-Rajuk chairman, three others over FR Tower fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
First ever Sheikh Russel Day observed
Nagad users’ getting Tk 1,000 cashback in Rangs products
COP26: Fashion Open, British Council to launch studio events, workshops
SCC ties up with edotco for its smart city initiatives
Woman electrocuted in Sirajganj
Woman killed in road accident
Russia cuts diplomatic ties with NATO in latest row
Most Read News
Members of the Army in coordination with the 66th Infantry Division of Ranpur area
This handout picture taken and released on October 16 by the Bali
RU dorms reopen today
Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing
17 US missionaries, family kidnapped in Haiti
Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building
Facebook abounds with ‘leaked question papers’
IS claims deadly suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Decentralization is needed to save Dhaka
Malek Ukil: An uncompromising leader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft