BNP ‘number one’ patron of communal forces: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said that BNP is the 'number one' patron of communal evil forces.

BNP is invalid without Jamaat and Jamaat's reliable umbrella is BNP, the AL general secretary said, adding that BNP and Jamaat have very strong ties which will never be severed. Quader said these in a scholarship giving and study material distributing ceremony marking the 58th birthday of Sheikh Russel at Dhaka University Laboratory School and College. AL's relief and social welfare sub-committee arranged the function titled "Sparkle of Dream and Potential-Sheikh Russel".

Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "BNP is the father of communalism and all wrongdoings in the country. Wrongdoers don't have any party, their only identity is miscreants." He urged all to remain alert as the communal evil forces are mounting up ahead of the next general elections and they can carry out severe attack whenever they will get any scope.

Noting that the defeated forces of 1971 had carried out the 1975 carnage, after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the poisonous tree of communal evil forces has spread its root deep into the soil. Though it seems the evil forces are inactive, they are very much active behind the scene, he mentioned.





