RU dorms reopen today

RAJSHAHI, Oct 16: Rajshahi University (RU) is going to reopen its student's dormitories today (Sunday) after around one and half years closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

RU authority will also resume its academic activities, including class in-person, on Wednesday next after the long time suspension caused by the pandemic.

The varsity authority took the decision in its academic council meeting held at the Senate Building on September 30 last with Vice-chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar in the chair. The meeting also took the decision of cancelling the scheduled summer and winter vacations of the current year.

Meanwhile, the RU authority has issued ten-point directives after its decision of resuming academic activities, including classes.

A RU press release said today the directives must be followed by the students during their attending classes and staying in dormitories. Taking at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine for all students has been mandatory. Otherwise, none will be allowed to enter dormitory and classroom.

The students, who have yet to complete registration for inoculation, have been asked to complete registration before entering into the dormitory and the classes. RU ICT Centre will extend cooperation to the students in this regard.

The release also said the RU authority has arranged a Covid-19 vaccination programme at its TSCC from tomorrow to October 22 and the students have been asked to attend the centre with registration copy.