Int’l Sirat mahfil on Oct 18 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 16: The historic 19-day International Sirtunnabi (SM) Mahfil initiated by the late Hafeez Ahmed (RA) of Chunati Shah Saheb Kebla in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram will start from October 18. The final munajat will end on the night of November 5.

An exchange meeting of the mahfil steering committee was held with the journalists at Chunati Shah Manzil on Friday (October 15).

Chairman of the mahfil steering committee and grandson of Chuanti Shah Saheb Kebala Maulana Hafizul Islam Abul Kalam Azad presided over the function.

Budget of the 51st mahfil this year is 2 crore 75 lakh Tk.He wished for all the cooperation for the smooth and beautiful completion of the mahfil.

Prince Tayabul Haque Bedar, Jahedur Rahman, Kazi Ariful Islam, Lohagara Press Club President Bir Muktijoddha Nurul Islam, General Secretary Ablu Kalam Azad and others were present the function.



