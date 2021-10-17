Mild heat wave sweeping over country

Mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Mymensingh, Cumilla, Noakhali, Feni, Chandpur, Pabna, Bogura, Sirajgonj, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Jashore, Khulna, Barishal, Bhola and Sylhet and it may abate from some places, a met release said on Saturday.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at a few places over Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, it said.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

The low over Northwest Bay and adjoining West central Bay now lies over Coastal north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha and adjoining West central Bay. One of its associated troughs extends upto North Bay.

South-west monsoon has withdrawn from northern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is less active elsewhere over Bangladesh and weak over North Bay.

Country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 38.2 degrees Celsius at Bogura and minimum temperature on Saturday was 23.4 degrees Celsius at Chattogram. -BSS





