Nuclear energy holds hope high

It is expected that nuclear energy will be added to our national grid in 2023, according to a high official of Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited. Uranium, the most widely used fuel for nuclear power, will likely be loaded into the reactor of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant by the fourth quarter of 2023. Undoubtedly, it will open a new horizon in energy sector in the growingly energy hungry country.



Because of increasing demand of energy, Bangladesh can no longer rely on traditional sources of electricity. As of today, nuclear energy is considered as one of the most environment friendly sources of energy--as it produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions during the production of electricity as compared to traditional sources like coal power plants.



But the security issue is the most crucial thing. Accident in a nuclear power plant can wreck havoc on a wide area, destroying lives, properties and environment. In addition, this kind of accident will cause much damage on lives in Bangladesh because ours' is a densely populated country. Hence, safety measures have to be ensured and a lot of essential infrastructure, such as for power grid and telecommunication, also need to be built. And all these initiatives have to be certified by the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) visiting team.



As per the integrated work plan with the IAEA, five missions of the IAEA will visit the project site by mid-2023 and before the fuel loading. The missions will oversee other project related work, such as the country's capability to operate the plant. It is also confirmed that Russian will deliver fuel only after the physical safety is ensured. Therefore, the security issue is not a major threat now.



However, around 50 per cent work on the project will be completed by this year. If there is no major setback, the first unit of the 2400MW power plant is expected to be connected to the grid by 2023 and the second unit by 2024. The Russian Federation will provide the fuel for the plant till 2027 under a general contract as part of construction. We have to ensure both active and passive safety systems in the power project.



Russia assured that radiation will not cross international standards beyond 300 metres from the reactor house in normal or even in an emergency situation. Apart from this, there is another technology named core catcher, a device provided to catch the molten core material of a nuclear reactor in case of a nuclear meltdown and prevent it from escaping the containment building.



It is expected that the power plant will contribute a lot to our national economy, ensuring energy security and opening the door to more nuclear power plants in the country.