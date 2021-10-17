Video
Letter To the Editor

Restart the Ramna local train service

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

Dear Sir
Kurigram is a district in North Bengal. According to information, Poor people of the country live in Kurigram district. The Ramna local train was one of the most important means of transportation for the people of the district.

Public transport was closed to prevent corona infection. Then when all types of public transport were introduced, the Ramna local train in Kurigram district, which was closed at the time of Corona has not yet been turned on. Due to the closure of Ramna local train, people in poor districts are not getting the benefit of low cost travel. The closure of the Ramna local train has caused a kind of misery in their journey. Due to non-operation of Ramna local trains, it has become difficult to travel at extra fare. Another thing to note is that, there are many students who used to travel by train but now they are facing many problems. The sooner the Ramna local train is on track, the sooner the travel problem will be reduced.

Therefore, the appeal to the authorities is to take steps to launch Ramna local train again as early as possible.
Mst Zely Khatun
Kurigram Government college



