Russia-Bangladesh nuclear energy cooperation

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Project on the banks of the Padma River at Rooppur in Pabna district is the country's most expensive power plant. Tasks of this project are moving fast. This is one of the important projects of the 10 mega projects of the country. Bangladesh is going to be a model for whole world, especially in South Asia regarding the peaceful use of nuclear power. Bangladesh's nuclear activities are very peaceful only to generate electricity Bangladesh wants to meet the huge demand of electricity of the growing factories and companies. Bangladesh is an energy hungry nation now. Thus, it has initiated its nuclear program by signing treaty with Russia in 2013.



The new door of Russia-Bangladesh bilateral cooperation was opened in 2013 through this agreement. At that time, the two countries signed a state export credit agreement with the nuclear-armed country to implement a nuclear project in Bangladesh. In the light of this, the work of nuclear power plant started at Rooppur with the direct financial and technical cooperation of Russia.



Bangladesh government is implementing its visionary 10 mega projects now. Industrialisation process has been accelerated in the country. Therefore, the consumption of electricity is rising day by day. So, Bangladesh needs huge amount of electricity and in the upcoming days this demand will increase. Bangladesh is trying its level best to increase of production electricity. In 2009 where the power generation was 3200 MW; now it has exceeded 20,000 MW. Two reactors with a capacity of 1200 MW are being set up at Rooppur. If production starts from the first nuclear power plant in Bangladesh, it will undoubtedly start another revolution of development in the country.



Even in the midst of the Corona epidemic, its work continues at a normal pace. The people concerned are hoping that the work will be completed on time. The first of the two units of the 1,200-megawatt project will be launched in 2023 and the second in 2024. There is no alternative to energy and power security for the desired development and progress of any country. Bangladesh is expected to be upgraded to the status of a developed country by 2041. With this goal in mind, a comprehensive program of power generation has been taken.



As economic activity grows in the county, it is essential to ensure power supply as it is the driving force of the economy. In addition to the construction of large gas-oil based power plants, several renewable power stations and nuclear power plant are being constructed. The prime minister also mentioned the construction of another nuclear power plant.



Bangladesh is going to entered the era of nuclear energy. In a video conference from Ganabhaban on October 10, 2021, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the installation of the first nuclear reactor pressure vessel at the Rooppur nuclear power plant. The installation of this reactor is considered to be the most important step in the process of commissioning a nuclear power plant.



After Rooppur in Pabna, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought Russia's cooperation in building another nuclear power plant in the southern part of the country. She hoped that in the future the Russia's nuclear agency, Rostom would cooperate with Bangladesh in this regard. The issue was discussed on October 11th, 2021 morning at Ganabhaban when the DG of Russia's state-owned nuclear agency Rosatom paid a courtesy call. The Prime Minister called upon the country to further cooperate in the nuclear sector. Emphasizing the importance of safety, the Prime Minister called upon the Director General of Rosatom to train the local people so that they could run the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP).



At the time, the ROSATOM chief said his country wanted more cooperation in Bangladesh's power sector. Alexey Likhachev also briefed Sheikh Hasina on the construction and implementation deadline at Rooppur. He said they would train Bangladeshis to run the RNPP and would continue their cooperation in Bangladesh's power sector.



Atomic scientists call this reactor the heart of a nuclear power plant. When the construction work is completed, the two units are expected to generate 2,400 MW of electricity. The construction work of Rooppur project went one step further by installing reactor pressure vessels. The people of Bangladesh are hoping that the power generation will start after the completion of the project as per the schedule.



It is learned that Rooppur nuclear power plant has utilized Russia's best technologies and many years of experience. A senior official involved in the project said the unique combination of active and passive systems of the power unit would ensure the safe operation of the power plant and ensure the planned level of power generation.



We hope that nuclear power will not only solve the problem of energy supply in Bangladesh, but also make an important contribution to the development of the overall quality of life of the people. The construction of Rooppur nuclear power plant has initially cost more than One lakh 13 thousand 92 crore 91 lakh Takas. Despite the epidemic, thousands of workers are working there day and night. In fact, this power plant will be considered as a model of clean energy in the country, which will provide affordable, reliable and quality electricity in the long run. This will make Bangladesh more prosperous. Russia-Bangladesh Nuclear Cooperation provides benefits for Bangladesh.

