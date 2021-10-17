Scientific management from Bangladesh perspective

Frederick Winslow Taylor was the first to introduce a new concept of overall management. Taylor believes that employees need to adopt a new philosophy and approach to management rather than managing it through strict discipline. He first identified various defects in the work of a number of factories.



He noticed in the first phase of the research that neither the workers nor the managers had a clear idea about the responsibilities of the management of the organization; no specific procedure was set; there was also no incentive to increase labor efficiency; officers had military-like punishments authority; management decisions were based on conjecture, experience and hammering methods; no research has been conducted on an overall basis to transmit work flow theory between departments.



Briefly presenting the ideas to the public, Taylor said: First, at every stage of human work, we need to develop a scientific method instead of a thumb rule. Second, workers should be recruited, trained and educated in a scientific manner, whereas in the past a worker would choose his own job and try to train himself as well as possible. Third, we need to work closely with the people to ensure that everything is done according to the newly developed scientific principles. Fourth, there is a need for almost equal distribution of responsibilities and tasks between management and staff.



The contribution of a man named Henry Lawrence Gantt after Taylor is also noteworthy. He introduced the 'Task and Bonus Plan' to address Taylor's differential piece rate wage errors. In this regard, Gantt provided a chart which is known as Gantt Chart after his name. In Taylor's wagesystem, the wage rate for skilled workers is set higher than the wage rate for unskilled workers. Unskilled workers are dissatisfied with this. To overcome this difficulty, Gantt specified the amount of daily work and wages foreach worker.



The ideas of Taylor were also strongly supported and developed by the famous husband-wife team of Frank and Lilian Gilbreth. One of Frank Gilbreth's most interesting contributions was brickwork. After studying bricklaying in the workplace, he devised several methods to do the job more efficiently. He placed more emphasis on reducing unnecessary speed or movement of workers to increase the speed of work. Lillian Gilbreth has made equally important contributions to various areas of work, helping to shape the field of industrial psychology and making significant contributions to personnel management.



The ideas of scientific management that began with Taylor dramatically increased productivity across all industries, and they are still important today. Some supermarket chains in America are using computerized systems based on scientific management principles to schedule employees for maximum efficiency. A Harvard Business Review article discussing innovations that shaped modern management puts scientific management at the top of list of 12 influential innovations.



It is not yet possible to get a fully clear idea about the application of scientific management in the industrial establishments of Bangladesh. A study conducted by Mr Ziaul Haque Mannan, Professor, Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka, attempts to determine the extent to which scientific management tools are used in the operational activities of Bangladeshi firms. It is estimated that the use of scientific management tools in the operational activities of various projects and / or operations is minimal. In the study, the researchers said that the barriers to the use of the scientific research tools described by the respondents were unknown to them or to their team members.



In this situation, the application of scientific management in the industrial establishments of Bangladesh can still be considered essential. In many cases the mills of Bangladesh are unable to produce and supply goods on time. The industrial establishments of this country often fail to hold on to the international market as they are unable to deliver the goods on time as per the orders of the buyers. It will be possible to determine the 'ideal work' for the workers of Bangladesh through fatigue study. As a result, the possibility of worker fatigue in the industry will be eliminated. Their efficiency and quality of work will increase.



In most cases, industrial workers in Bangladesh are paid on a time-based basis. In most cases, wages are paid to industrial workers in Bangladesh on a time-based basis. It is unreasonable to pay equal wages to skilled and unskilled workers. Skilled workers are dissatisfied with this. It will be possible to improve this situation by implementing Taylor's 'Differential Piece Rate' wage system.



If scientific management is applied in the industries of Bangladesh, it will be possible to standardize the raw materials, tools, factory environment and speed. This will increase production efficiency and reduce cost savings. It is necessary to end the bitter labor-management relationship with the industries of Bangladesh and establish friendly relations.



Beyond the various doctrines, managers today face the challenges of the twenty-first century. In the age of globalization and information-communication technology, I think those concerned should think about the extent to which the application of scientific management is possible in the industrial establishments of Bangladesh.



The biggest thing is that the production efficiency of the organization as well as the welfare of the workers should not be neglected. Because one thing to keep in mind is that workers are no longer instruments, in the age of robotics they are now considered as one of the human resources or human capital.



So, with that in mind, government, private capitalists and business associations need to work together to implement special aspects of scientific management. It is hoped that the application of the desired level of scientific management in the field of industry will lead Bangladesh on the path of prosperity and progress.

The writer is assistant professor, Department of Management, Sankuchail Degree College, Burichang, Cumilla











