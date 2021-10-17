Ethnic man dies from drinking excessive liquor

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Oct 16: An ethnic man died from drinking excessive liquor in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as NItish Pahan, 19, son of Jagen Pahan, a resident of Bostabar Chowghat Talpara Adivashi Palli in the upazila.

Local sources said NItish along with his four friends went to the upazila sadar to visit puja mandap on Thursday evening. They drank too much liquor at the programme.

While returning home by a van at around 4am, he fell sick.

He was rushed to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where died at around 8am while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station KM Raqibul Huda confirmed the incident.