Juice extractors start preparing date trees at Fulbari



Two date juice extractors preparing trees in Uttar Rabaitari Village under Bhangamore Union at Fulbari. photo: observer

According to field sources, the extractors are now passing busy time with the early work to prepare juicy plants in the upazila.

Autumn season has just been over. The dry weather is going on. Within two months, the winter season will begin in the country.

A recent visit to different unions of the upazila, the juice extractors were found them busy with predatory works.

There are not so commercial date trees in fallow lands in the upazila. But date trees have been planted along field aisles and road sides, commercially.

Two brothers, Shukkur Ali, 45, and Samej Ali, 40, have started preparing their trees in Uttar Rabaihat area at Bhangamor Union for the last 10-15 days. They are sons of late Mokshed Ali Mandal of Kalik area of Bagha Upazila in Rajshahi District.

Shukkur Ali has been continuing date juice extraction and making molasses for the last 30 years in the locality. His one daughter has been married, and one son is studying. He is a SSC examine. Shukur Ali spends his four months in this area in a year. This year he has brought his younger brother Samej Ali.

They have raised a small room of date branches and polythene sheets in the orchard of Samsul Haq. They are living in it. They eat food in local bazaar at day time. At night they cook food themselves.

Passing next four months they will collect juice from 130 contracted plants.

If the weather goes fair, they will be benefitted this year too by selling molasses.

Extractor Shukkur Ali said, "I have been extracting date juice for the last 30 years and producing molasses. This year I have bought my younger brother. We will collect juice from 130 plants. We will have to give 3 kg molasses per plant to the owner. We have started preparing plants from first week of Ashwin. If everything goes well, extraction can be started from Kartik 15-20. "

His seasonal earning stands at Tk 50,000 to 60,000 during the four-month juice collection and molasses-making, excluding food cost and others.

Extractors Aminul Islam and Rezaul Islam of Kurushaferusha Village at Nawdanga Union said, date trees are not much available like before in this area.

Also for reduced juice in plants, most local extractors have lost their interest, they added. Local extractors have contracted 30-40 trees each.

They further said, farmers have planted date plants commercially along aisles of fallow lands and roadsides.

Assistant Teacher of Jasimia Government Model High School Aminul Islam said, once there was smell of gur-patali (molasses) spreading elsewhere in the winter season.

Also the number of date trees has decreased, he further said.

Now prices of date juice have increased with the production falling.

Upazila Agriculture Officer (Acting) Asfia Sharmin said, there are still about 3,000-3,500 date trees in six unions of the upazila.

If date orchards are raised commercially, growers will be benefitted, he added.

She further said, Department of Agriculture Extension here is providing advice to farmers for planting date trees beside houses and roadsides.





FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Oct 16: Before the arrival of winter season, commercial date juice extractors have started preparing their contracted trees in Fulbari Upazila of the district.According to field sources, the extractors are now passing busy time with the early work to prepare juicy plants in the upazila.Autumn season has just been over. The dry weather is going on. Within two months, the winter season will begin in the country.A recent visit to different unions of the upazila, the juice extractors were found them busy with predatory works.There are not so commercial date trees in fallow lands in the upazila. But date trees have been planted along field aisles and road sides, commercially.Two brothers, Shukkur Ali, 45, and Samej Ali, 40, have started preparing their trees in Uttar Rabaihat area at Bhangamor Union for the last 10-15 days. They are sons of late Mokshed Ali Mandal of Kalik area of Bagha Upazila in Rajshahi District.Shukkur Ali has been continuing date juice extraction and making molasses for the last 30 years in the locality. His one daughter has been married, and one son is studying. He is a SSC examine. Shukur Ali spends his four months in this area in a year. This year he has brought his younger brother Samej Ali.They have raised a small room of date branches and polythene sheets in the orchard of Samsul Haq. They are living in it. They eat food in local bazaar at day time. At night they cook food themselves.Passing next four months they will collect juice from 130 contracted plants.If the weather goes fair, they will be benefitted this year too by selling molasses.Extractor Shukkur Ali said, "I have been extracting date juice for the last 30 years and producing molasses. This year I have bought my younger brother. We will collect juice from 130 plants. We will have to give 3 kg molasses per plant to the owner. We have started preparing plants from first week of Ashwin. If everything goes well, extraction can be started from Kartik 15-20. "His seasonal earning stands at Tk 50,000 to 60,000 during the four-month juice collection and molasses-making, excluding food cost and others.Extractors Aminul Islam and Rezaul Islam of Kurushaferusha Village at Nawdanga Union said, date trees are not much available like before in this area.Also for reduced juice in plants, most local extractors have lost their interest, they added. Local extractors have contracted 30-40 trees each.They further said, farmers have planted date plants commercially along aisles of fallow lands and roadsides.Assistant Teacher of Jasimia Government Model High School Aminul Islam said, once there was smell of gur-patali (molasses) spreading elsewhere in the winter season.Also the number of date trees has decreased, he further said.Now prices of date juice have increased with the production falling.Upazila Agriculture Officer (Acting) Asfia Sharmin said, there are still about 3,000-3,500 date trees in six unions of the upazila.If date orchards are raised commercially, growers will be benefitted, he added.She further said, Department of Agriculture Extension here is providing advice to farmers for planting date trees beside houses and roadsides.