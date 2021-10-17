Video
Sunday, 17 October, 2021
Home Countryside

Siblings among three drown in two districts

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Our Correspondents

Two siblings and a medical college student drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Bogura, on Saturday.
BRAHMANBARIA: Two siblings drowned in a pond in Akhaura Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased were identified as Ayesha, 7, daughter of Azad Bhuiyan of Dighirjan Village under Manianda Union in the upazila, and her brother Saad, 5.
Local and the deceased's family sources said the siblings fell in a pond nearby the house at around 12pm while their family members were unaware of it.
Later, the family members rescued them from the pond and took to Akhaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.
BOGURA: A medical college student drowned in the Jamuna River in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mosabbir Hossain Fahim, 22, son of Fazlul Karim of Hatibanda Village under Durgahata Union in Gabtali Upazila of the district. He was a second year student of Dinajpur Medical College.
Local sources said Fahim came to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Dighalkandi Village of Sariakandi Upazila on Friday evening.
However, he went missing in the Jamuna River at around 7:30am while bathing in it.
Later, locals recovered his body from the river at around 8am.
Officer-in-Charge of Sariakandi Police Station Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.


