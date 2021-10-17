Four killed in road mishaps in two dists

Four people including a young girl have been killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Manikganj and Feni, on Friday.

MANIKGANJ: Two people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Harirampur Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Mamun Mia, 25, son of Hannan Mia of Betila area in Sadar Upazila, and Sabuj Mia, 22, son of Mahinuddin of Par Tilli area in Saturia Upazila of the district. Both of them were electricians by profession.

The injured are Sanjay and Kartik.

Police sources said two motorcycles carrying four people were collided head-on in Kouri College Gate area at around 6pm, which left them seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Manikganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Mamun and Sabuj dead.

Of the injured, Kartik was shifted to Dhaka as his condition was deteriorated.

Officer-in-Charge of Harirampur Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.

FENI: Two people were killed and three others injured as a CNG-run auto rickshaw and microbus collided head-on in the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Jamal Hossain, 38, and his daughter Hasna Akhter Poly.

According to police and eyewitnesses, bride Farzana Akhter Koli accompanied by her brother-in-law Jamal and niece Poly went to a beauty parlour.

A speeding microbus hit the auto-rickshaw on the Mathbaria Road at noon while they were returning home from the parlour, which left five people including the bride injured.

Locals rescued them and rushed to Feni General Hospital where Jamal and Poly succumbed to their injuries.

Koli was referred to Chittagong Medical College Hospital as her condition was deteriorated.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Feni General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Feni Model PS Inspector Nizam Uddin confirmed the incident.



