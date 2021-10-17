Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 October, 2021, 9:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps in two dists

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Our Correspondents

Four people including a young girl have been killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Manikganj and Feni, on Friday.  
MANIKGANJ: Two people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Harirampur Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The deceased were identified as Mamun Mia, 25, son of Hannan Mia of Betila area in Sadar Upazila, and Sabuj Mia, 22, son of Mahinuddin of Par Tilli area in Saturia Upazila of the district. Both of them were electricians by profession.
The injured are Sanjay and Kartik.
 Police sources said two motorcycles carrying four people were collided head-on in Kouri College Gate area at around 6pm, which left them seriously injured.
The injured were rushed to Manikganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Mamun and Sabuj dead.
Of the injured, Kartik was shifted to Dhaka as his condition was deteriorated.
Officer-in-Charge of Harirampur Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.
FENI: Two people were killed and three others injured as a CNG-run auto rickshaw and microbus collided head-on in the district on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Jamal Hossain, 38, and his daughter Hasna Akhter Poly.
According to police and eyewitnesses, bride Farzana Akhter Koli accompanied by her brother-in-law Jamal and niece Poly went to a beauty parlour.
A speeding microbus hit the auto-rickshaw on the Mathbaria Road at noon while they were returning home from the parlour, which left five people including the bride injured.
Locals rescued them and rushed to Feni General Hospital where Jamal and Poly succumbed to their injuries.
Koli was referred to Chittagong Medical College Hospital as her condition was deteriorated.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Feni General Hospital morgue for autopsies.
Feni Model PS Inspector Nizam Uddin confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ethnic man dies from drinking excessive liquor
Juice extractors start preparing date trees at Fulbari
Siblings among three drown in two districts
Four killed in road mishaps in two dists
Members of Teknaf Press Club met Teknaf Model Police Station OC Md Hafizur Rahman
Seven found dead in 5 dists
Erosion by Meghna continues in Laxmipur
The Muktijoddha Sangsad, Muktijoddha Sontan Command and Projonmo '71 jointly formed a human chain


Latest News
Ganguly hopeful IPL 2022 will be held in India
Shakib on the verge of creating history in T20 WC
Bangabandhu 23rd NCL kicks off Sunday
Govt working to ensure nutritious food for all: Razzaque
Anti-liberation forces out to create communal violence: Tazul
Taxpayers to get services in fair environment
Taliban to allow girls to attend schools soon: UN
Current constitution contrary to democratic practice: GM Quader
Stop migration to Dhaka city to raise its living standard: DSCC mayor
Buildings having rainwater harvesting system to get tax waiver: DNCC Mayor
Most Read News
Pernicious influences in Bangladesh
Health strategies for men over age 50
World Food Day today
IS fighters massing: Putin
Quicker vaccinations key to pandemic recovery: IMF
Use and misuse of Facebook
World White Cane Safety Day observed in Rangpur
Govt aims to boost nat’l revenue for rapid economic growth
Seven mega projects getting momentum
Climate change making dengue an annual affair in BD: Experts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft