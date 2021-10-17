Seven found dead in 5 dists

Seven people including a newborn baby and a woman along with her two children have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Gazipur, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Gopalganj, in two days.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police recovered the slaughtered body of an easy-bike driver in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 30 to 35, could not be known immediately.

Ulukhola Police Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Jakir Hossain said a night guard heard the scream of a man saying 'save me, save me' in Bhasabhasi Village under Nagri Union in the upazila at around 10pm and informed police.

Being informed, a team of the law enforcers went to the scene and found the man slaughtered.

The body was, later, sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that miscreants might have killed the man and snatched away his easy-bike, the SI added.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby from a shop in Pekua Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the shop at Haji Bazar under Toitong Union, and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Pekua Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Kanan Sarker.

However, police are investigating the matter, the official added.

CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her two children in Panchlaish Model PS area in the city on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sumita Khatun, 32, wife of Sohel Rana, a resident of Khoksa Village in Kazipur Upazila of Sirajganj District, and their daughter Jannatul, 7, and son Sun Babu, 2.

They lived in a rented house at Ismail Colony area under Panchlaish Model PS in the city.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Zahidul Kabir said Sumita's husband found their house locked from inside at around 3am on Friday and did not get any response despite several times calling.

After receiving a phone call through national emergency helpline 999, police went there at around 6:30am, broke the door of the house and found the trio dead.

Police recovered the bodies and sent those to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Police, however, detained Sohel Rana for interrogation, the OC added.

MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a man in Muktagacha Upazila of the district on Thursday night four days after his missing.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rashid, 65, son of late Haider Ali, a resident of Ishwargram Majhipara Village in the upazila. He was a timber trader by profession.

Muktagachha PS OC Mahmudul Hasan said Abdur Rashid went out of the house for eye treatment on Sunday. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals smelled bad odour from a locked room in the house at around 9pm on Thursday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Police suspect that miscreants might have killed him, and dumped the body in the room.

However, police arrested Manjurul Islam Babu, 18, grandson of the deceased, for questioning in this connection, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from a water body in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Delwar Fakir, 45, a resident of Haridaspur Pashchimpara Village in the upazila.

He was a three-wheeler driver by profession.

Quoting locals, Gopalganj Sadar PS SI Abul Bashar said Delwar left his house a week back over family feud.

Later, locals saw his body floating in a water body adjacent to Gopalganj Women Sports Complex in the district town on Thursday noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Whether he committed suicide or was murdered will be known once the autopsy is done, the SI added.











