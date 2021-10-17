Video
Home Countryside

Four nabbed with drugs in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Our Correspondents

Four people have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Pirojpur, Kishoreganj and Patuakhali, on Friday.
PIROJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested two drug paddlers along with crystal meth (ice) and yaba tablets from Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Friday.
The arrested persons are Babul Mir and Subrata Shealy.
Police sources said a team of the law enforcers led by Assistant Superintend of Police Md Reaz Hossain, PPM, conducted a drive in Sarupkhati Municipality, and arrested the duo along with 200 yaba tablets and crystal meth.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Nesarabad Police Station (PS) in this connection.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 195 yaba tablets in Katiadi Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The arrested person is Md Rafiqul Islam, 21, son of Md Saiful Islam of Dakshin Austaghoria Village in the upazila.
Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Katiadi Bus Stand area at night and arrested him with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Katiadi Model PS in this connection, the official added.
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a man along with 15 yaba tablets in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The arrested person is Md Khabir Gharami, 21, son of Md Harez Gharami, a resident of Ward No. 9 Charghuni Village under Ranagopaldi Union in the upazila.
RAB-8 sources said on information, a team of the elite force led by its Patuakhali Camp DAD Matiur Rahman conducted a drive in Dakshin Ranagopaldi Village at around 9:30pm and arrested Khabir with the yaba tablets.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dashmina PS, the arrested was handed over to police.
Officer-in-Charge of Dashmina PS Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the matter.


