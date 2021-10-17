44 people detained in six districts

A total of 44 people including eight suspected Rohingya robbers have been detained on different charges in separate drives in six districts- Manikganj, Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Cox's Bazar, Laxmipur and Brahmanbaria, recently.

MANIKGANJ: A pickup van driver was arrested along with DAP fertiliser in Shivalaya Upazila of the district at dawn on Friday.

The arrested person is Swapon Kumar Sarker, a resident of Katrasin Village under Uthuli Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Swapon was smuggling 100 sacks of DAP fertiliser by his pickup van from one Ratan Saha's godown in Tepra area of the upazila to trader Shamsuddin of Ghior Upazila illegally at dawn.

Sensing the matter, locals caught him and informed the law enforcers.

Shivalaya Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jasmine Sultana confirmed the matter, adding that necessary action will be taken against him in this connection.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a person with two foreign pistols, three magazines and six rounds of ammunition in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Arrested accused Dalim Islam, 35, hails from Kanchantala Village under Boalia Union in the upazila.

RAB-5 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Laxmi Narayanpur area of the upazila at early hours and arrested Dalim along with the firearms.

During the questioning, Dalim confessed that he had long been involved in illegal arms dealing.

A case under the Arms Act was filed with Gomastapur Police Station (PS) in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 32 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, 14 were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: The Armed Police Battalion (APBn) detained eight suspected Rohingya robbers from a refugee camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The detained persons are Enayet Ullah, 20, Md Amin, 28, Nur Mohammad, 29, Md Rafique, 21, Md Rafique, 25, Firoj Miah, 22, Arif Ullah, 32, and Mohammad Salim, 26.

Additional Superintendent of the APBn-8 Md Kamran Hossain said acting on a tip-off that a robber gang was taking preparation to commit robbery, the APBn members raided beside a graveyard in Jamtali Camp-13 at night and detained them.

Several sharp weapons were also recovered from their possessions.

However, they were handed over to Ukhiya PS after filing of a case against them, the official added.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A madrasa teacher, who cut hair of six students in Raipur Upazila of the district, has been sent to jail on Saturday.

Arrested Manjurul Kabir is an assistant teacher of Kazirdighirpar Alim Madrasa and Jamaat Amir of Bamni Union in the upazila.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipur PS Abdul Jalil said that teacher Manjurul Kabir was arrested on Friday night following a complaint filed by a victim student's mother.

He was sent to jail on Saturday morning showing him arrested in the case, the OC said.

Shaheda Begum, the mother of a student, lodged the complaint with Raipur PS on Friday.

According to the case statement, Manjurul had trimmed the hair of the six students of the madrasha as they did not comply with his repeated requests of getting a haircut.

The accused teacher, however, claimed it was a conspiracy to defame the madrasha.

On September 26, Sirajganj-based Rabindra University teacher Farhana Yasmin Baten was suspended for allegedly cutting the hair of 14 students as 'punishment'.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested a man on charges of raping his daughter-in-law in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested person is Abul Kalam, 48, son of late Siraj Mia, a resident of Budhanti Village under Budhanti Union in the upazila.

Bijoynagar PS OC Mirza Md Hasan said the victim's family members lodged a case against Abul Kalam with with the PS on Friday.

Following this, police arrested him at night.

However, the arrested was sent to jail, the OC added.







