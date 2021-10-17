Thrust on providing safe food for all



A discussion meeting held in Bagatipara Town in Natore on Saturday to mark the World Food Day-2021. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day was "Our actions are our future - Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life".

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Kishoreganj, Pirojpur, Joypurhat, Laxmipur and Sirajganj.

GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, Sinnomul Mahila Samity (SMS) and Food Safety Network jointly organized different programmes in the district.

In the morning, a discussion meeting on the importance of the day was held in the town with Executive Director of SMS Md Murshidur Rahman Khan in the chair.

Additional District Magistrate Md Robiul Hasan attended the meeting as chief guest while Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) agriculturist Md Belal Uddin spoke as special guest.

Mahmudunnabi Lipon, assistant director of the SMS, moderated the function.

Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman and Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Alamgir Hossain, among others, also spoke at that time.

Earlier, a keynote paper was presented by female member of Ballamjhar Union Parishad Mst Momtaz Begum Shimu.

The speakers said food rights are the fundamental rights of the all people of the country. Each person will collect his or her food for survival; this is the goal of food rights.

They also emphasised enacting food rights law as early as possible considering the people's interest.

Additional District Magistrate Robiul Hasan said the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had dreamt of building a developed, happy and prosperous Sonar Bangla through rural and agricultural development, and the present government is working relentlessly to materialise his dream.

DD of the DAE Md Belal Uddin said the country had achieved tremendous success in food production during the tenure of the present government.

The government is actively considering how to ensure quality and safe food for all people of the country, he added.

In this context, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly for the few years, he further added.

He also underscored the need for continuing efforts for crop diversification, optimum use of arable land, agriculture modernisation, innovation of climate-tolerant crop varieties and sustainable use of technology aiming to boost crop production in the country.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, the district administration and DAE jointly organized a discussion meeting at the conference room in the District Collectorate Office in the town.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) (General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker presided over the meeting.

The function moderated by by Assistant Commissioner Obaidur Rahman Sohel.

Kishoreganj DAE DD Md Saiful Alam, its Additional DD (Crop) Saiful Hasan Alamin, Additional Superintend of Police (Crime) Mohammad Nura Ala, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Ali Siddique, District Food Controller Fahad Akanda, District Mohila Awami League General Secretary (GS) Bilkis Begum, District Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu and Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Md Emdadul Islam, among others, spoke on the occasion.

PIROJPUR: In this connection, the district administration organized a discussion meeting at the DC office conference room in the town.

ADC (General) Chowdhury Rosown Islam presided over the meeting.

Pirojpur DAE DD Dr Mohammad Nazrul Islam, DD of District Social Service Department Md Iqbal Hossain, and journalists Goutam Chowdhury and Ziaul Ahsan, among others, spoke at the programme.

The speakers said Bangladesh is a food surplus country. Although none lacks food in the country, safe food could not provided to all yet.

The speakers urged that all need to work together to ensure the food safety.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, the district administration, DAE and food department jointly organized a discussion meeting at the DC office conference room in the town.

ADC (General) Md Mahiuddin Jahangir presided over the meeting.

Acting DD of Joypurhat DAE Bablu Kumar Sutradhar, District Animal Resources Officer Dr Mahfuzar Rahman and District Fisheries Officer Sarder Mahi Uddin, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

People from all walks including farmers, entrepreneurs, and representatives of different government and non-government organisations participated in the programme.

LAXMIPUR: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held at the DC office conference room in the town at noon.

The district administration and DAE jointly organized the meeting with Laxmipur DAE DD Dr Zakir Hossain in the chair.

ADC (General) Nur e Alam was present as chief guest while District food Controller Mangkhair moderated the programme.

Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Hasan Imam, DAE Officer Arjan Chandra Roy and District Agriculture Diploma Association President Abul Hossain, among others, were also present at that time.

Deputy assistant agriculture officers and farmers from different areas also took part in it.

SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at Shahid Shamsuddin Conference Room in the DC office in the town at around 11am.

District administration and Sirajganj DAE jointly organized the programme.

Sirajganj DC Dr Faruq Ahmed was present as chief guest while District DAE DD Md Abu Hanif presided over the meeting.

District Food Controller Mahbubur Rahman Khan, Sirajganj Press Club President Helal Ahmed, Additional District Food Controller Deputy Food Inspector Md Imrul Kayes and Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Rostam Ali, among others, also spoke on the occasion.







The World Food Day-2021 was observed in the country on Saturday as elsewhere in the globe with much enthusiasm.This year's theme of the day was "Our actions are our future - Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life".To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Kishoreganj, Pirojpur, Joypurhat, Laxmipur and Sirajganj.GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, Sinnomul Mahila Samity (SMS) and Food Safety Network jointly organized different programmes in the district.In the morning, a discussion meeting on the importance of the day was held in the town with Executive Director of SMS Md Murshidur Rahman Khan in the chair.Additional District Magistrate Md Robiul Hasan attended the meeting as chief guest while Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) agriculturist Md Belal Uddin spoke as special guest.Mahmudunnabi Lipon, assistant director of the SMS, moderated the function.Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman and Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Alamgir Hossain, among others, also spoke at that time.Earlier, a keynote paper was presented by female member of Ballamjhar Union Parishad Mst Momtaz Begum Shimu.The speakers said food rights are the fundamental rights of the all people of the country. Each person will collect his or her food for survival; this is the goal of food rights.They also emphasised enacting food rights law as early as possible considering the people's interest.Additional District Magistrate Robiul Hasan said the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had dreamt of building a developed, happy and prosperous Sonar Bangla through rural and agricultural development, and the present government is working relentlessly to materialise his dream.DD of the DAE Md Belal Uddin said the country had achieved tremendous success in food production during the tenure of the present government.The government is actively considering how to ensure quality and safe food for all people of the country, he added.In this context, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly for the few years, he further added.He also underscored the need for continuing efforts for crop diversification, optimum use of arable land, agriculture modernisation, innovation of climate-tolerant crop varieties and sustainable use of technology aiming to boost crop production in the country.KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, the district administration and DAE jointly organized a discussion meeting at the conference room in the District Collectorate Office in the town.Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) (General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker presided over the meeting.The function moderated by by Assistant Commissioner Obaidur Rahman Sohel.Kishoreganj DAE DD Md Saiful Alam, its Additional DD (Crop) Saiful Hasan Alamin, Additional Superintend of Police (Crime) Mohammad Nura Ala, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Ali Siddique, District Food Controller Fahad Akanda, District Mohila Awami League General Secretary (GS) Bilkis Begum, District Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu and Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Md Emdadul Islam, among others, spoke on the occasion.PIROJPUR: In this connection, the district administration organized a discussion meeting at the DC office conference room in the town.ADC (General) Chowdhury Rosown Islam presided over the meeting.Pirojpur DAE DD Dr Mohammad Nazrul Islam, DD of District Social Service Department Md Iqbal Hossain, and journalists Goutam Chowdhury and Ziaul Ahsan, among others, spoke at the programme.The speakers said Bangladesh is a food surplus country. Although none lacks food in the country, safe food could not provided to all yet.The speakers urged that all need to work together to ensure the food safety.JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, the district administration, DAE and food department jointly organized a discussion meeting at the DC office conference room in the town.ADC (General) Md Mahiuddin Jahangir presided over the meeting.Acting DD of Joypurhat DAE Bablu Kumar Sutradhar, District Animal Resources Officer Dr Mahfuzar Rahman and District Fisheries Officer Sarder Mahi Uddin, among others, also spoke on the occasion.People from all walks including farmers, entrepreneurs, and representatives of different government and non-government organisations participated in the programme.LAXMIPUR: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held at the DC office conference room in the town at noon.The district administration and DAE jointly organized the meeting with Laxmipur DAE DD Dr Zakir Hossain in the chair.ADC (General) Nur e Alam was present as chief guest while District food Controller Mangkhair moderated the programme.Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Hasan Imam, DAE Officer Arjan Chandra Roy and District Agriculture Diploma Association President Abul Hossain, among others, were also present at that time.Deputy assistant agriculture officers and farmers from different areas also took part in it.SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at Shahid Shamsuddin Conference Room in the DC office in the town at around 11am.District administration and Sirajganj DAE jointly organized the programme.Sirajganj DC Dr Faruq Ahmed was present as chief guest while District DAE DD Md Abu Hanif presided over the meeting.District Food Controller Mahbubur Rahman Khan, Sirajganj Press Club President Helal Ahmed, Additional District Food Controller Deputy Food Inspector Md Imrul Kayes and Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Rostam Ali, among others, also spoke on the occasion.