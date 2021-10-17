Video
New chapter in India-Israel relations

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

NEW DELHI, Oct 16: With an eye towards cementing diplomatic and political ties in post-Benjamin Netanyahu era, external affairs minister S Jaishankar is visiting Israel for three days via another strategic ally, the United Arab Emirates. EAM Jaishankar is reaching Dubai on Sunday and will leave for October 19-21 three-day Israel trip. The security relationship with both UAE and Israel are handled by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has restricted travel due to Covid pandemic and domestic commitments, it has been left to Jaishankar and Doval to connect with close allies on a constant basis. The focus of Indian diplomacy at present is also to directly connect with countries, which have been missed by the previous regimes like Mexico, Greece, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan apart from small nation states.
While EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, alternate PM and foreign minister Yair Lapid in Israel, the basic purpose of the trip is to engage the new coalition government and provide a fresh impetus to bilateral ties with Tel Aviv.    -HT



