Sunday, 17 October, 2021, 9:25 AM
Biden govt to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion ban

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

WASHINGTON, Oct 16: President Joe Biden's administration on Friday said it would ask the Supreme Court to block a ban on most abortions in Texas, in the latest stage of a national battle over reproductive rights.
Last month, the US Supreme Court cited procedural issues when it decided by a 5-4 vote against intervening to block the highly restrictive Texas law.
It did not rule on the merits of the case brought by abortion providers. Biden's administration has vowed to fight the Texas ban, citing its interest in upholding Americans' constitutional rights.
At stake is the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which enshrined a woman's legal right to an abortion.    -AFP


