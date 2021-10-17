Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 October, 2021, 9:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Rahul says 'Will consider' becoming congress chief again at meet

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

NEW DELHI, Oct 16: Rahul Gandhi has said he "will consider" returning as Congress President, sources said Saturday after it emerged that several senior leaders, including the chief ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, as well as former Defence Minister AK Antony, had urged the Kerala MP to come back.
Statements urging his return were made at today's CWC meeting, at which it was decided that elections for the party's top post will be held between August 21 and September 20 next year.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi reportedly urged Mr Gandhi to take charge of the party now.
"I will consider..." Mr Gandhi replied, according to sources.
Rahul Gandhi quit as Congress chief two years ago after the party's horrendous showing in the 2019 Lok Sabha election; his resignation threw the party into a leadership crisis from which it has yet to fully recover and prompted the reinstatement of his mother, Sonia Gandhi, as interim chief.
This is far from the first time that Mr Gandhi has been urged to come back.
In December last year, Randeep Surjewala declared "99.9 per cent want Rahul Gandhi as President" and, in January, the Delhi unit passed a resolution asking him to retake control.
The Delhi resolution was days after another CWC meet at which Mr Gandhi reportedly said: "Once and for all, finish it (internal elections) and move on."
So far Mr Gandhi has been steadfast in his refusal to return; when he quit in 2019 Mr Gandhi had called on someone not from the Nehru-Gandhi to lead the party (unthinkable for some).
However, while the Gandhis say they do not want the top job, they remain the centre of power and no big party decision is taken without their sign-off - another concern raised by the 'G-23'.
Today's calls also come as Mrs Gandhi underlined her position as a "full-time and hands-on" party chief; she was responding to critics - such as the 'G-23' - who have been pushing for an organisational overhaul and the election of "visible and effective leadership".
Mrs Gandhi made number of pointed statements, including telling critics that a revival of the Congress was welcomed but "requires unity and keeping the party's interests paramount".
"Above all, it requires self-control and discipline. I am acutely conscious of the fact I have been interim Congress President ever since the CWC asked me to return in this capacity in 2019," she said, pointing out internal elections had been scheduled for June this year before Covid struck.
The 'G-23' was the name given to a group of senior Congress leaders, including veterans like Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor and Ghulam Nabi Azad, who have questioned the Gandhi family's leadership and called for sweeping organisational changes, including new internal polls.
At the CWC meet on Saturday the party also discussed key state polls next year, including in Punjab, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. Sources said an overwhelming majority opted to have full-fledged internal polls rather than an interim one so the party could focus on these Assembly elections.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New chapter in India-Israel relations
Biden govt to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion ban
India fears Taliban fallout in Kashmir
Rahul says 'Will consider' becoming congress chief again at meet
Final preparations for the festival take place at the FESPACO
Johnson visits church where lawmaker was stabbed to death
US offers to pay relatives of 10 killed in botched Afghan drone strike
Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic


Latest News
Shakib on the verge of creating history in T20 WC
Bangabandhu 23rd NCL kicks off Sunday
Govt working to ensure nutritious food for all: Razzaque
Anti-liberation forces out to create communal violence: Tazul
Taxpayers to get services in fair environment
Taliban to allow girls to attend schools soon: UN
Current constitution contrary to democratic practice: GM Quader
Stop migration to Dhaka city to raise its living standard: DSCC mayor
Buildings having rainwater harvesting system to get tax waiver: DNCC Mayor
Bangladesh fares better in dealing with hunger, India slips
Most Read News
Pernicious influences in Bangladesh
Health strategies for men over age 50
World Food Day today
IS fighters massing: Putin
Quicker vaccinations key to pandemic recovery: IMF
Use and misuse of Facebook
World White Cane Safety Day observed in Rangpur
Govt aims to boost nat’l revenue for rapid economic growth
Seven mega projects getting momentum
Climate change making dengue an annual affair in BD: Experts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft