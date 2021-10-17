Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 October, 2021, 9:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

IS claims deadly suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

KANDAHAR, Oct 16: The Islamic State group on Saturday claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on a Shiite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar that killed at least 41 people and injured scores more.
The Friday assault came just a week after another IS-claimed attack on Shiite worshippers at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz that killed more than 60 people.
In a statement released on its Telegram channels, the jihadist group said two Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) suicide bombers carried out separate attacks on different parts of the mosque in Kandahar -- the spiritual heartland of the Taliban -- while worshippers prayed inside.
The group, a bitter rival of fellow Sunni Islamist movement the Taliban, which swept back to power in Afghanistan in August as the United States and its allies withdrew, regards Shiite Muslims as heretics.
UK-based conflict analysis firm ExTrac said Friday's assault was the first by IS-K in Kandahar, and the fourth mass casualty massacre since the Taliban took Kabul.
ExTrac researcher Abdul Sayed told AFP the attack was "challenging the Taliban claims of holding control on the country. If the Taliban can't protect Kandahar from an IS-K attack, how could it protect the rest of the country?"
Inside the mosque, after the blast, the walls were pockmarked with shrapnel and volunteers swept up debris in the ornately painted prayer hall. Rubble lay in an entrance          corridor. In the wake of the explosions, Kandahar police chief Maulvi Mehmood said "a brutal attack has been witnessed on a Shiite mosque as a result of which a huge number of our countrymen have lost their lives".
In a video statement, Mehmood said security for the mosque had been provided by guards from the Shiite community but that henceforth the Taliban would take charge of its protection.
Hafiz Abdulhai Abbas, director of health for Kandahar, told AFP 41 people had been killed about 70 wounded, according to hospital information.
At least 15 ambulances were seen rushing to and from the scene, as Taliban security cordoned off the area.
"We are overwhelmed," a doctor at the city's central Mirwais hospital said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New chapter in India-Israel relations
Biden govt to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion ban
India fears Taliban fallout in Kashmir
Rahul says 'Will consider' becoming congress chief again at meet
Final preparations for the festival take place at the FESPACO
Johnson visits church where lawmaker was stabbed to death
US offers to pay relatives of 10 killed in botched Afghan drone strike
Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic


Latest News
Shakib on the verge of creating history in T20 WC
Bangabandhu 23rd NCL kicks off Sunday
Govt working to ensure nutritious food for all: Razzaque
Anti-liberation forces out to create communal violence: Tazul
Taxpayers to get services in fair environment
Taliban to allow girls to attend schools soon: UN
Current constitution contrary to democratic practice: GM Quader
Stop migration to Dhaka city to raise its living standard: DSCC mayor
Buildings having rainwater harvesting system to get tax waiver: DNCC Mayor
Bangladesh fares better in dealing with hunger, India slips
Most Read News
Pernicious influences in Bangladesh
Health strategies for men over age 50
World Food Day today
IS fighters massing: Putin
Quicker vaccinations key to pandemic recovery: IMF
Use and misuse of Facebook
World White Cane Safety Day observed in Rangpur
Govt aims to boost nat’l revenue for rapid economic growth
Seven mega projects getting momentum
Climate change making dengue an annual affair in BD: Experts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft