Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 October, 2021, 9:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

I'm full-time, hands-on Congress president: Sonia's message to G23

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

NEW DELHI, Oct 16: Days after some sections within the Congress questioned the absence of an elected party chief, Sonia Gandhi on Saturday asserted that she is a full-time, hands-on party president and leaders need not speak to her through the media.
Without naming anyone, Gandhi, in a message to the G23, said at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that while every member wants the party's revival, it can happen only with unity, self-control, discipline and by keeping the party's interests paramount.
Her remarks came after some leaders of the group of 23, including Kapil Sibal, who had sought organisational overhaul, recently questioned who in the Congress was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time party president.
Ghulam Nabi Azad and Sibal had also demanded an early meeting of the CWC to discuss the declining fortunes of the party in the wake of recent defections.
"I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands-on Congress president," Sonia Gandhi asserted.
The 74-year-old leader underscored that she has always appreciated frankness and in a veiled message to G23 leaders, including Sibal who recently questioned the decision-making process in the party, said "there is no need to speak to me through the media".
"So, let us all have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the CWC," she said in her opening remarks at the meeting.
Gandhi also placed on the table the party's organisational election schedule before the CWC.
She also pointed out that in the last two years, a large number of Congress leaders, particularly the younger ones, have taken on leadership roles in communicating party policies and programmes to the people.
"Never have we let issues of public importance and concern go unaddressed. You are aware that I have been taking them up with the Prime Minister as have Dr Manmohan Singh and Rahul (Gandhi) ji. I have been interacting with like-minded political parties regularly," she said and added that the Opposition parties have issued joint statements on national issues and coordinated our strategy in Parliament as well.
About the forthcoming assembly elections, the Congress chief said the party's preparations had already begun a while back and asserted that though there were many challenges, "if we are united, disciplined and focus on the party's interests alone, I am confident that we will do well".
Elaborating on the issues facing the country, the Congress chief noted the CWC is meeting in the background of the continuing agitation by farmers and that it has been over a year since the "three black (farm) laws were bulldozed through Parliament".
Referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which four farmers were mowed down by an SUV on October 3, she said the shocking incident shows the mindset of the BJP as to how it perceives the farmers' movement and how it has been dealing with this determined struggle by the farmers to protect their lives and livelihoods.
Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who has been named in an FIR, was arrested on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the mowing down of four farmers on October 3 in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.
In her remarks, Gandhi also alleged that the government's only answer for economic recovery is selling off national assets and its single-point agenda was "becho, becho, becho (sell, sell, sell)".
Noting that the Government of India has changed its vaccine procurement policy since the CWC last met in May, she said this has been done in response to the states' demands and was one of those rare occasions when the states were heard and the country benefitted.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New chapter in India-Israel relations
Biden govt to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion ban
India fears Taliban fallout in Kashmir
Rahul says 'Will consider' becoming congress chief again at meet
Final preparations for the festival take place at the FESPACO
Johnson visits church where lawmaker was stabbed to death
US offers to pay relatives of 10 killed in botched Afghan drone strike
Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic


Latest News
Shakib on the verge of creating history in T20 WC
Bangabandhu 23rd NCL kicks off Sunday
Govt working to ensure nutritious food for all: Razzaque
Anti-liberation forces out to create communal violence: Tazul
Taxpayers to get services in fair environment
Taliban to allow girls to attend schools soon: UN
Current constitution contrary to democratic practice: GM Quader
Stop migration to Dhaka city to raise its living standard: DSCC mayor
Buildings having rainwater harvesting system to get tax waiver: DNCC Mayor
Bangladesh fares better in dealing with hunger, India slips
Most Read News
Pernicious influences in Bangladesh
Health strategies for men over age 50
World Food Day today
IS fighters massing: Putin
Quicker vaccinations key to pandemic recovery: IMF
Use and misuse of Facebook
World White Cane Safety Day observed in Rangpur
Govt aims to boost nat’l revenue for rapid economic growth
Seven mega projects getting momentum
Climate change making dengue an annual affair in BD: Experts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft