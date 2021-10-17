Video
Call to stand beside visually impaired people

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 16: Speakers at a participatory discussion unequivocally called for standing by the visually impaired people to facilitate them to lead normal life.
They observed that the differently able people are subjected to repression and oppression by their surroundings since childhoods because of their disability.
Side by side with the government's initiative, community support is crucial for improving their living and livelihood conditions as they are an integral part of the society, they mentioned.
The observations came at the function to mark the World White Cane Safety Day- 2021 held at the conference hall of Primary Teachers Institute on Friday afternoon.



