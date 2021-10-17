Ctg records 1.16pc C-19 positivity rates

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 16: Chattogram district recorded Covid-19 positivity rate of 1.16 percent while 22 fresh cases were reported after testing 1886 samples during the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

The Covid-19 situation is improving consistently during the last few months, Civil Surgeon Dr Ilias Chowdhury, said. With the newly infected cases, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients stands at 102,100 in the district.

"The number of cured patients from the lethal virus stood at 87,324 in the district with the recovery of 34 more patients in last 24 hours," Dr Ilias said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate is 85.52.





