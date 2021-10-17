29 fishermen held for violating Hilsha ban in Shariatpur

SHARIATPUR, Oct 16: Mobile court in separate drives arrested 29 fishermen along with current net and Hilsha fish in the last 24-hour till Saturday from the rivers Padma and Meghna in the district as a nationwide annual 22-day moratorium on hilsha capture is underway.

The mobile court sentenced 19 fishermen to different terms of imprisonment and fined 10 fishermen Taka 85 thousand for defying the government's ongoing ban on Hilsha fishing.

A total of 29 fishermen were arrested with 128 kgs of mother Hilsha and 1.44 lakh meters of banned current nets during the drives, said the district fisheries officer Pranab Kumar Karmakar.





