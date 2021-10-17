Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 October, 2021, 9:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

29 fishermen held for violating Hilsha ban in Shariatpur

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

SHARIATPUR, Oct 16: Mobile court in separate drives arrested 29 fishermen along with current net and Hilsha fish in the last 24-hour till Saturday from the rivers Padma and Meghna in the district as a nationwide annual 22-day moratorium on hilsha capture is underway.
The mobile court sentenced 19 fishermen to different terms of imprisonment and fined 10 fishermen Taka 85 thousand for defying the government's ongoing ban on Hilsha fishing.
A total of 29 fishermen were arrested with 128 kgs of mother Hilsha and 1.44 lakh meters of banned current nets during the drives, said the district fisheries officer Pranab Kumar Karmakar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Call to stand beside visually impaired people
Ctg records 1.16pc C-19 positivity rates
29 fishermen held for violating Hilsha ban in Shariatpur
‘Switzerland Corner’ launched at Nat’l Museum
TB deaths on rise again: WHO
Humans had blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study
Did Gandhi ask foe to seek pardon from the British?
Free eye care service organised by Optometrist Association


Latest News
Shakib on the verge of creating history in T20 WC
Bangabandhu 23rd NCL kicks off Sunday
Govt working to ensure nutritious food for all: Razzaque
Anti-liberation forces out to create communal violence: Tazul
Taxpayers to get services in fair environment
Taliban to allow girls to attend schools soon: UN
Current constitution contrary to democratic practice: GM Quader
Stop migration to Dhaka city to raise its living standard: DSCC mayor
Buildings having rainwater harvesting system to get tax waiver: DNCC Mayor
Bangladesh fares better in dealing with hunger, India slips
Most Read News
Pernicious influences in Bangladesh
Health strategies for men over age 50
World Food Day today
IS fighters massing: Putin
Quicker vaccinations key to pandemic recovery: IMF
Use and misuse of Facebook
World White Cane Safety Day observed in Rangpur
Govt aims to boost nat’l revenue for rapid economic growth
Seven mega projects getting momentum
Climate change making dengue an annual affair in BD: Experts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], advert[email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft